A nurse has been suspended after obtaining morphine and syringes for personal use from Ipswich Hospital.

Clare Scarfe admitted asking a healthcare assistant to obtain Oramorph, a brand of pain killer, for her on 23 July 2016.

A Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) hearing found she had brought the nursing profession into disrepute.

The NMC panel handed her a four-month suspension from being a registered nurse.

The panel concluded her "conduct fell significantly below the standard required of a registered nurse and was serious misconduct".

As well as abusing trust to obtain the drug, the nurse admitted taking syringes for personal use from Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust supplies.

In considering the sanction the panel said Ms Scarfe, who can appeal against the ruling, had shown remorse for her actions which were isolated incidents in a 10-year career.

The panel also recognised long-term health problems she was suffering from.

Mrs Scarfe had been suspended by the trust pending the investigation, but the panel said she had shown a desire to work as a nurse again in the future.