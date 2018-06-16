Image caption The stabbing at McDonald's is the third in a fortnight in Ipswich

A second teenager has been charged in connection with a stabbing at a McDonald's that left a 16-year-old boy critically injured.

The attack happened at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday at the restaurant in Ravenswood Avenue, Ipswich.

Rishawn Mohammed, 18, of Hurricane Place, Ipswich, has been charged with wounding with intent and will appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court.

Another teenager has already been charged with having a knife.

The injured boy was taken to Ipswich Hospital with "life-threatening injuries", but has since left hospital.

Mr Mohammed has also been charged with threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place.