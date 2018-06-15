Image caption Forensic officers searched the scene of the stabbing in Ipswich

A teenager has been charged with having a knife after a stabbing at a fast food restaurant that left a 16-year-old boy critically injured.

The attack happened at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday at the McDonald's in Ravenswood Avenue, Ipswich.

A 17-year-old boy from Ipswich has been charged with possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

An 18-year-old man from the town remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man have both been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

The unidentified teenager was taken to Ipswich Hospital with "life-threatening injuries".

His condition is described as stable and he is currently conscious and talking with his family and friends, Suffolk Police said.

Officers have said enquiries are continuing.

It is the third stabbing in the town in the past two weeks.

Image caption The stabbing at McDonald's is the third in a fortnight in Ipswich

Image caption The attack happened at McDonald's in Ravenswood Avenue