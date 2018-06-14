Image copyright Racing Welfare Image caption Zoltan Domotor working in a stable yard in Newmarket

A driver who killed a cyclist in an early morning collision has been given a suspended sentence.

Danut Birle, 23, of Old Station Road, Newmarket, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Zoltan Domotor, 34, was killed in the crash on 24 January at 06.35 GMT on Barbara Stradbroke Avenue in the town.

Birle was given a nine month suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court. He was disqualified from driving for a year and must do 240 hours of unpaid work.

Image copyright Google Image caption Barbara Stradbroke Avenue runs between the entrances to the Rowley Mile and July racecourses in Newmarket

He has also been told to obey an 18-week curfew between 19:30 and 05:00.

A fundraising page set up by Racing Welfare to raise money for Mr Domotor's wife and two young children said he had been a member of staff at David Elsworth's yard in Newmarket for over five years.