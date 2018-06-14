Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Steven Wilson is described as 6ft 2in (1.8m) tall, of medium build, with fair hair and blue eyes

Police investigating an arson attack that devastated a shop and flats are appealing for help in tracing a man.

The fire broke out above a newsagent's in Halesworth at about 18:15 BST on Monday and it spread to two other buildings.

Suffolk Police said Steven Wilson, 31, from the town, may have been driving a blue Saab found abandoned in nearby Holton on Tuesday.

Officers said they were "extremely concerned" for his welfare.

Image copyright Mark Eley/Suffolk Fire Service Image caption Firefighters took eight hours to bring the blaze under control, spending much of Tuesday damping down and using a drone to identify any hidden hot spots

Mr Wilson was last seen in Halesworth late on Monday afternoon.

The BBC understands the missing person inquiry and the arson inquiry are connected, but there are no further details at present.

At its height, 20 fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk tackled the blaze, which had spread to two other buildings on Chediston Street.

No-one was injured in the fire.