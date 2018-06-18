World Cup winner Sir Alf Ramsey's England appointment letter for sale
A letter confirming World Cup-winning Sir Alf Ramsey's appointment as England manager is to be auctioned on Monday.
Dated 26 October 1962, the letter, signed by Dennis Follows, then secretary of the Football Association, offers an annual salary of £4,500.
Ramsey, who died in 1999, managed England for 11 years, winning the World Cup in 1966.
Other lots include a silver salver presented to Ramsey in recognition of his 100th game in charge of England.
Thirty lots from the estate of his widow Lady Victoria Ramsey, who died in March, are to be offered at Clarke and Simpson auction house in Framlingham, Suffolk.
The letter details a salary rising annually by £100 increments to a maximum of £5,000, to start from the following May.
The salary would equate to about £95,500 today.
The silver salver was presented to Ramsey by the Council of the FA at England's match against Wales in 1972.
There is an estimate of £600-800 on the letter, with the silver salver expected to attract between £1,000 and £1,500.
There are also items from Sir Alf's time as manager at Ipswich Town, who he led to become English champions in the 1961-62 season.
Geoff Barfoot from the auction house said it was "exciting" to be auctioning the items because of Ramsey's "links to the local community".
He said: "There is already plenty of interest, including from as far afield as Hong Kong, and we are expecting some telephone bidders from mainland Europe.
"A quirk of the letter is that the 'O' in October is out of line, so perhaps the FA's typewriter wasn't very good!"
The auction comes on the same day present day England manager Gareth Southgate takes charge of the national side in their 2018 World Cup opener against Tunisia in Volgograd, Russia.