Image copyright Mark Eley, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire in Halesworth town centre caused the building's roof to collapse

A fire that devastated a shop and flats in the historic centre of a Suffolk town is being treated as arson, police have confirmed.

The fire broke out in a flat above a newsagent in Halesworth, at about 18:15 BST on Monday.

At its height, 20 fire crews from across Suffolk and Norfolk tackled the blaze, which had spread to two other buildings on Chediston Street.

A police spokesman said a full investigation was under way.

Image copyright Kevin Greagsby Image caption The fire was believed to have started in a flat above a shop

No-one was injured in the fire, however a local councillor said two children were among those who lived in the flat above the shop.

Firefighters took eight hours to bring the blaze under control, spending much of Tuesday damping down and using a drone to identify any hidden hot spots.

Structural engineers have been inspecting the building because of its age and condition.

David Patrick, who has run the newsagent and dry cleaning business for 35 years, described it as "part of Halesworth", and said the fire was "heartbreaking".