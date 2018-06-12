Action agreed for stab death teen's estate in Ipswich
Better street lighting and more youth workers have been promised on an estate where a boy died after being stabbed.
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was attacked as he walked in Packard Avenue in Ipswich on Saturday, 2 June.
Police officers and council leaders met to draw up an action plan a week after they were criticised by local people at an emotional public meeting.
Since then a judge said Suffolk needs more police officers after another man was stabbed in Ipswich on Monday.
Judge Rupert Overbury is a diversity and community relations judge in Ipswich, who regularly visits schools in the town to speak to pupils.
He said: "Plainly, if we had more police officers then hopefully there'd be less crime and more officers regulating anti-social behaviour",
A 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man have been remanded in custody charged with Mr Spencer-Aitkens's murder.
About 300 people attended a public meeting on Monday 4 June, which was called after the incident on the Nacton estate, during which a 10-year-old boy broke down in tears as he told the room he felt "scared".
Representatives from Suffolk Police, Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council agreed to take action in response.
The measures have so far included:
- Ensuring the local Murrayside Centre will not be demolished and plans developed for how best to use it
- Leaving street lights on all night in the area around Queensway
- Allocating youth workers to the area
- Agreeing a long-term commitment for the funding of schemes to help local projects
- Helping Ipswich Boxing Club to secure its new base
Suffolk Police said it continued to conduct extra patrols in the vicinity of the attack and across Ipswich.