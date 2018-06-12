Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died after being stabbed as he walked in Ipswich

Better street lighting and more youth workers have been promised on an estate where a boy died after being stabbed.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was attacked as he walked in Packard Avenue in Ipswich on Saturday, 2 June.

Police officers and council leaders met to draw up an action plan a week after they were criticised by local people at an emotional public meeting.

Since then a judge said Suffolk needs more police officers after another man was stabbed in Ipswich on Monday.

Judge Rupert Overbury is a diversity and community relations judge in Ipswich, who regularly visits schools in the town to speak to pupils.

He said: "Plainly, if we had more police officers then hopefully there'd be less crime and more officers regulating anti-social behaviour",

A 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man have been remanded in custody charged with Mr Spencer-Aitkens's murder.

Image caption A 10-year-old boy told a public meeting he felt "scared" living in Ipswich

About 300 people attended a public meeting on Monday 4 June, which was called after the incident on the Nacton estate, during which a 10-year-old boy broke down in tears as he told the room he felt "scared".

Representatives from Suffolk Police, Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council agreed to take action in response.

The measures have so far included:

Ensuring the local Murrayside Centre will not be demolished and plans developed for how best to use it

Leaving street lights on all night in the area around Queensway

Allocating youth workers to the area

Agreeing a long-term commitment for the funding of schemes to help local projects

Helping Ipswich Boxing Club to secure its new base

Suffolk Police said it continued to conduct extra patrols in the vicinity of the attack and across Ipswich.