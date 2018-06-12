Image copyright Met Police Image caption More than 80 officers were involved in dawn raids

Seven people have been arrested in dawn raids targeting a London gang suspected of running a "county lines" drug dealing network.

Three were arrested at properties in Newham, London, three in Ipswich, Suffolk, and one in Grays, Essex.

More than 80 officers were involved in the Metropolitan Police-led operation in the early hours of Tuesday.

Officers targeted members of a gang in Newham suspected of dealing cocaine and heroine from London to Suffolk.

Five men and two women, aged between 19 and 39, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

A number of items were seized at the properties including a mobile phone believed to be the phone used for running the "county lines" deals.

Ch Supt Richard Tucker said: "So-called 'county lines' drug dealing gangs from London spread crime and misery into towns throughout England.

"Working with neighbouring police forces, today's operation is part of a wider, long-term strategy to combat gang-related activities."