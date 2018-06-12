Image copyright Mark Eley/Suffolk Fire Service Image caption About 10 crews tackled the blaze at its height

A number of people have been left homeless after a blaze in the historic centre of a Suffolk market town.

The fire broke out in a flat above a newsagent in Halesworth, at about 18:15 BST on Monday.

No-one was injured but some residents are unable to return to their homes. The town's councillor said the community was rallying to help those affected with offers of clothing.

Crews are still damping down and an investigation will begin later.

At its height about 20 fire appliances from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and Norfolk tackled the blaze which had spread to two neighbouring buildings in Chediston Street.

The fire caused a roof to collapse, and a drone was used to identify hot spots.

The blaze was brought under control shortly before 02:00 but crews remain at the scene on Tuesday, damping down.

Image copyright Kevin Greagsby Image caption The fire is believed to have started in a flat above a shop

Image copyright Mark Eley, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The blaze which had spread to two neighbouring buildings

Group Commander Paul Field, from the Suffolk service said the blaze was "rapidly spreading" when crews first arrived.

"Firefighting conditions were quite difficult due to the age and construction of the building, creating many hidden voids for the fire to travel.

"Crews are still there this morning tackling hotspots."

He said a structural engineer would need to check the buildings before anyone else could go in.

The town's Conservative councillor, Tony Goldson, said dozens of people have come forward with offers of help for residents and businesses affected by the fire.

"There are two little children that lived in one of the flats, they've lost their clothes and people are saying we've got clothes they can have - spare school uniforms - there are lots of people very concerned."

You may also like:

Those affected were staying with relatives, he said, but added: "There was a parrot that lived in the newsagent's and that was rescued as well."

"It brings a community - unfortunately in these circumstances - together. It brings out the best in Halesworth," Mr Goldson said.

A full investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to begin later following a visit by a structural engineer.