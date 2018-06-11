Image copyright Mark Eley, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Fire crews were called out at about 18:15 BST

Firefighters are tackling a fire in the historic centre of a market town in Suffolk.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to shops in Chediston Street, near the market place in Halesworth, at about 18:15 BST.

About 10 fire crews tackled the blaze which had spread to two neighbouring buildings.

The fire caused a roof to collapse, and a drone was being used to identify hot spots.

A fire service spokesman said no-one had been injured. He said at 21:55 BST that fire crews were still extinguishing the fire and would remain there "quite a while".

An investigation into the cause of the fire was due to start later.