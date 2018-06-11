Fire in historic centre of Halesworth
Firefighters are tackling a fire in the historic centre of a market town in Suffolk.
The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to shops in Chediston Street, near the market place in Halesworth, at about 18:15 BST.
About 10 fire crews tackled the blaze which had spread to two neighbouring buildings.
The fire caused a roof to collapse, and a drone was being used to identify hot spots.
A fire service spokesman said no-one had been injured. He said at 21:55 BST that fire crews were still extinguishing the fire and would remain there "quite a while".
An investigation into the cause of the fire was due to start later.