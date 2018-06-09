Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Police said they believe Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was targeted by his attackers

The father of a teenager stabbed to death has said he has been "overwhelmed" by a community fundraiser set up in the name of his son.

Neville Aitkens was speaking publicly for the first time at the event in Nacton, Ipswich.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was attacked in Packard Avenue, Ipswich, a week ago and died from a single stab wound.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, and Aristote Yenge, 22, have been remanded in custody accused of murder.

The boy is from Colchester and Mr Yenge from Ipswich.

Image caption Neville Aitkens attended the fundraiser at the Baptist church in Nanser Road

Speaking at the celebration of his son's life, Mr Aitkens said: "The support from the community has been absolutely fabulous.

"It's sad that this is because of someone who isn't alive but we just hope out of this we can have some positivity in bringing Ipswich back together."

Organiser Asher Connor said: "It's not just this community that's lost a son. It happens everywhere. But we need to make a change.

"If we change people's views over certain things and their mindset, we can change the whole person's future." Mr Connor said.

Money raised will be donated to the family for Tavis's funeral.

Image caption The event was organised by Asher Connor

On Wednesday Tavis's mother Sharon Box and stepmother Helen Forbes spoke of the "devastation" of his loss.

Ms Forbes said: "The violence has got to stop before it breaks even more hearts, just like it has broken mine."

Image caption Tributes have been left at the spot on Packard Avenue where the teenager was stabbed

Three men, aged 18, 20 and 41, who were detained as part of the inquiry, have been released on bail until 4 July.

A 23-year-old man, from Ipswich, and a boy, aged 17 and from Stowmarket, who were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder have been released on bail until 29 June.

A 36-year-old woman arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender was released while investigations continue.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from Queen's Way, Packard Avenue, Rands Way or Kingsway, taken between midday and 19:45 BST on Saturday, to make contact.