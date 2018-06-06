Image copyright Facebook Image caption Police said they believe Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was targeted by his attackers

A sixth person has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, of Pownall Road, Ipswich was attacked in Packard Avenue in the town at about 16:50 BST on Saturday. He died later in hospital from a single stab wound.

A woman, 36, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation.

Five men arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder remain in custody.

Image caption Tributes have been left at the spot on Packard Avenue where the teenager was stabbed

Mr Spencer-Aitkens had been walking back from shops in Queen's Way when he was attacked by two males on bicycles in Packard Avenue, police said.

Officers said they were told by witnesses that four to five other males joined in the attack before all the offenders fled.

A 41-year-old man from the Ipswich area was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Saturday evening.

Four other males, aged 16, 18, 20 and 22 were arrested in Essex on Monday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

All five remain in custody after officers were granted extra time to question the suspects.