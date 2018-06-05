A woman has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash.

The crash happened at about 23:50 BST on 27 May on Exning Road, Newmarket, and involved a Volkswagen Golf and a Renault Laguna.

A man, 43, a passenger in the Golf, and the 20-year-old male driver of the Laguna, both died at the scene.

Sadie Fuller, 32, of Exning Road, Newmarket, is due at Ipswich Magistrates' Court.

Two other occupants of the Golf were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, with the rear seat passenger suffering serious injuries - she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Ms Fuller was arrested following the collision and had been receiving treatment in Addenbrooke's Hospital, said Suffolk Police.

She was discharged from hospital on Monday evening and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Ms Fuller has also been charged with one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving; driving without insurance; driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence; and perverting the course of justice.

Police said they were not releasing the names of the deceased at this stage.