Image caption About 300 people attended a public meeting organised in response to the attack

A 10-year-old boy broke down in tears as he told a public meeting he felt "scared" after a teenager's death.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was stabbed as he walked in Packard Avenue in Ipswich on Saturday.

A boy and four men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Senior police officers and council officials met people from the Queen's Way area on Monday, and one woman said: "If you were helping, this death would never have taken place."

After a two-minute silence, there were emotional and heated scenes at Nansen Road Baptist Church where about 300 people gathered for a public meeting organised by Ipswich Borough Council.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Police said they believe Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, who died in hospital, was targeted by his attackers

A boy said "I'm 10 years old and I'm actually scared", while a woman said "nobody's come together until somebody's died. It's too late."

After the meeting, Det Supt Kerry Cutler said: "The voice of the 10-year-old - as a mother, you can't help but be moved by that.

"As a police officer, it's my job to make sure we hear that voice and make sure he and his friends don't feel scared."

Image caption A 10-year-old boy told the room he felt "scared" after the incident

Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, told the BBC it was time to look at the lack of facilities, such as youth clubs.

He said: "If you don't give our younger generation hope for the future, it leads to trouble.

"We've got to come together to deliver tangible projects that local people can be involved with."

'Sort out funding'

Matthew Hicks, the leader of Conservative-run Suffolk County Council, said the future of the Murrayside Youth and Community Centre on Nacton Road was under review, but that no decision had been made on whether to close it or not.

He said: "Youth services were reduced in about 2011 and the reason was, it was felt, they weren't being used very well.

"But if we can find a plan for the Murrayside building that works, and we can sort out the funding, then of course we will do that."

David Ellesmere, the Labour leader of Ipswich Borough council, said: "We'll be looking at everything that was said and we'll be coming back to the community very quickly to say what we're going to do."