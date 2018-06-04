Image caption The teenager was found fatally injured in Packard Avenue, Ipswich, on Saturday afternoon

People are right to be concerned about violence after a fatal stabbing, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner (PCC) said.

Tim Passmore is to attend a public meeting in Ipswich following the killing of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in the town on Saturday.

A 41-year-old man is being questioned over the attack in Packard Avenue.

Mr Passmore said: "Everybody needs reassurance and they are right to be concerned."

Witnesses told police Mr Spencer-Aitkens was attacked by two men on bicycles on Queen's Way and four or five others joined in.

They continued the attack for some time before fleeing.

'Right aspirations'

Officers were called at about 16:50 BST and the victim died later in hospital.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Police said they believe Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was targeted by his attackers

Image caption Tributes have been left at the spot on Packard Avenue where the teenager was stabbed

Early inquiries led detectives to believe it was a targeted attack.

Ch Supt Tonya Antonis said: "We can't do this on our own. The community is critical to us in resolving this issue and bringing those responsible to justice.

"We urge them to contact us and talk to us."

Mr Passmore said: "There has to be a deterrent effect from police, other agencies and the whole justice system to contact young people and say this is not the way to go about your life.

"We've got look at the long-term opportunities for young people, to make sure they've got the right aspirations."

The public meeting, organised by Ipswich Borough Council, will be held at Nansen Road Baptist Church at 19:00.