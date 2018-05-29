Police officer hit by motorcycle in Aldeburgh
A police officer was injured when he was hit by a motorcycle he was trying to stop.
He was trying to apprehend three motorcyclists in the High Street area of Aldeburgh, Suffolk at about 16:00 BST on Monday.
The officer was taken to hospital with an injury to his leg, which police described as not life-threatening.
Two of the riders failed to stop, but were later arrested. A third stopped at the scene and will face no action.
The arrested motorcyclists, aged 18 and 19, were detained on suspicion of dangerous driving, Suffolk Police said.
"[We] would like to thank members of the public who came to the police officer's assistance," a spokesman said.
On Tuesday he confirmed the injured officer had been released from hospital.