Police officer hit by motorcycle in Aldeburgh

  • 29 May 2018
Aldeburgh High Street
Image caption The police officer was attempting to stop three motorcyclists on Aldeburgh's High Street on Monday afternoon

A police officer was injured when he was hit by a motorcycle he was trying to stop.

He was trying to apprehend three motorcyclists in the High Street area of Aldeburgh, Suffolk at about 16:00 BST on Monday.

The officer was taken to hospital with an injury to his leg, which police described as not life-threatening.

Two of the riders failed to stop, but were later arrested. A third stopped at the scene and will face no action.

The arrested motorcyclists, aged 18 and 19, were detained on suspicion of dangerous driving, Suffolk Police said.

"[We] would like to thank members of the public who came to the police officer's assistance," a spokesman said.

On Tuesday he confirmed the injured officer had been released from hospital.

