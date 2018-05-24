Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Leonard Finch, who was known as Len, was still racing his bike aged into his 80s

A cyclist who was still breaking records into his 80s died from a medical episode while riding his bike.

Leonard Finch, 86, died at Great Waldingfield, Suffolk, last week. Police believed he could have collided with a stationary lorry.

But a post-mortem examination found Mr Finch, one of the "skid kids" who competed in cycle speedway on World War Two bomb sites, died of natural causes.

His family have said he was "truly one of the greats".

Mr Finch started cycle speedway racing at the age of 16 in 1946, forming the short-lived Walthamstow Wolves with his friends.

He also helped set up Cycle Club Sudbury near his home in Chilton, spending more than 70 years in the saddle.

Mr Finch died last Thursday on Lavenham Road at about 15:00 BST. Police said investigators "are now satisfied that his death was not as a result of a collision".

An inquest into his death will take place in due course.

Image caption Mr Finch spent more than 70 years in the saddle