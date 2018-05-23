Image caption Andrew Saunders, right, denies causing death by careless driving

A driver accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run told police he thought he had struck a rabbit, a court heard.

Shane Lay, 42, was walking his dog in Bungay, Suffolk, at 01:40 BST on 13 May 2016 when he was run over and killed.

Andrew Saunders, 50, from Halesworth, Suffolk, denies causing death by careless driving.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Mr Saunders had been "going too fast to stop" and his driving "fell below the standards expected".

Prosecuting, David Wilson said Mr Lay had been drinking heavily and had fallen into the road on the night he was struck.

He told the court Mr Lay was hit by a Nissan Qashqai driven by Mr Saunders in a 20mph limit.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Shane Lay, from Norfolk, died after he was hit on 13 May 2016

Mr Saunders, of Swan Close, was on his way to work in Norwich at the time and later told police he thought he had hit a rabbit, Mr Wilson said.

The court was told blood splatters found under his car matched Mr Lay and plastic parts missing from the car matched those found at the scene.

Mr Lay, from Broome, Norfolk, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge but died from multiple injuries.

The trial continues.