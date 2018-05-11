Image copyright Hamza Yassin Photography Image caption The breeding ravens were spotted in east Suffolk by Christopher Bridge

A pair of breeding ravens have been documented in Suffolk for the first time in 138 years, experts have said.

Ecologist Christopher Bridge spotted the birds nesting on a pylon in the east of the county in March, and says three or four chicks have fledged.

Ornithologist Steve Piotrowski said raven numbers were decimated by Victorian gamekeepers and he had only seen the "odd pair" locally.

He said news of the breeding pair was "exciting" for the species.

As with other southern counties, ravens were driven out of Suffolk in the 19th Century, said Mr Piotrowski, of Suffolk Ornithologists.

Image copyright Christopher Bridge Image caption The birds nested at the top of a pylon

They were exiled to Wales, Scotland and the west of England.

"They have been spreading from Wales and we've seen the odd pair here and there but have never had them build a nest and breed," Mr Piotrowski said.

"This is the first time we've documented a breeding pair since 1880. It's all good stuff."

Image copyright Christopher Bridge Image caption One of the ravens was pictured after leaving the nest

Mr Bridge said the ravens had already built a "well-established" nest when he spotted them.

He then observed them during their incubation and feeding phases, until the young birds fledged.

"It's a massive success story," he said.

Mr Bridge, who works for Abrehart Ecology, added: "I'd like to think next year they will come back."

The RSPB says ravens are the biggest member of the crow family and describes the birds, with a wingspan of 120-150cm, as "massive".

Despite the decline in numbers, the species has retained a strong profile in popular culture, from the poetry of Edgar Allan Poe (and The Simpsons homage) to Game of Thrones and an award-winning CBBC show.

In London, legend has it that should the resident ravens leave the Tower of London then a great disaster would befall the UK.

According to the stories, it was Charles II who first insisted the ravens of the Tower be protected.