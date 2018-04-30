Image copyright Google Image caption The burglary happened late on Saturday night in Chaplin Road, East Bergholt, off the A12 on the Essex/Suffolk border

A man in his 70s has been injured after three masked men, armed with wooden batons, broke into his house, woke him up and demanded money.

Two of the men used a broom handle to stop him getting out of bed and the other threw a laundry basket at him, causing a nose bleed.

They forced the back door of the house on Chaplin Road in East Bergholt, near Ipswich, at 23:45 BST on Saturday.

The victim is said to have been left "very shaken", but otherwise uninjured.

Suffolk Police said the men gained entry by forcing the back door open and escaped with "a quantity of cash".

The burglary lasted about 10 to 15 minutes.

Police dogs were used to search the area, but the men were not found.