CCTV has been released of two men police want to talk to after a woman was grabbed off a street before being raped and beaten.

The victim, in her late 20s, was left unconscious after the "despicable, sustained sexual attack" in an Ipswich car park in the early hours of Saturday.

Suffolk Police said she has been left "traumatised" following the attack.

The force has urged witnesses to come forward.

Police have appealed for help in identifying two men they would like to trace

The assault, believed to have lasted several minutes before the men fled on foot, took place between 03:10 and 3:30 GMT.

The victim had been walking along Rope Walk, away from the town centre, before the attack.

She was then pounced on from behind and had her mouth covered as she crossed Grimwade Street, police said, and left needing hospital treatment for "significant" face and neck injuries.

The force appealed for anyone in the area at the time to come forward, including motorists with dash-cam footage.

Officers said they also wanted to hear from anyone who may have spotted the two men on Friday evening or early on Saturday to contact them.