Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Anthony Riley, centre, arranged for Leon Thompson, left, and Jason Harrison, right, to attack Adele Bellis

A beautician's jealous ex-boyfriend and a second man have been found guilty of plotting and carrying out an acid attack on her.

Anthony Riley, 26, of Raglan Street, Lowestoft, and his co-defendant, Leon Thompson, 39, of Alma Road, Lowestoft, were convicted at Ipswich Crown Court.

Adele Bellis, then 22, lost an ear, is now partially bald and was left with "life-changing" permanent scarring.

Riley and Thompson will be sentenced on 5 October.

In a statement, Ms Bellis welcomed the verdicts, saying she had been subjected to Riley's "violent, manipulative and jealous" behaviour since the age of 16.

She said: "I find it difficult to put into words the pain I have suffered, I have very few tears left... but I am determined to live my life and I will survive this ordeal."

The court heard the acid attack was the culmination of a six-month long campaign by Riley.

Image copyright Adele Bellis Image caption Adele Bellis said she was emotionally and physically scarred by the attacks

Prosecutor Andrew Jackson said he "became consumed with jealousy at the prospect of her becoming involved with another man" at the end of their seven-year relationship.

In April of last year Riley arranged for co-defendant Thompson to stab Ms Bellis in the face, leaving the beautician with scars.

Three-and-a-half months later, on 14 August, he organised the sulphuric acid attack at a bus stop in Lowestoft.

Ms Bellis was in hospital for three weeks and has since undergone skin grafts and facial reconstruction. Surgery is likely to continue throughout her life, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The acid attack was carried out by Jason Harrison, 27, of Princes Road, Lowestoft, who has already admitted conspiracy to apply a corrosive liquid with intent.

Riley was found guilty of false imprisonment, conspiracy to apply a corrosive liquid and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Thompson was found guilty of wounding in connection with the knife attack on 29 April 2014, conspiracy to apply a corrosive liquid and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

A fourth man, Daniel Marshall, 39, of Rose Court, Lowestoft, previously admitted conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, to commit a series of acts with intent and to pervert to the course of justice.