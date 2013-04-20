Image caption The plan to build more than 1,000 homes on the site was pulled last month

Support for efforts to get a 300-acre site developed has been pledged after a previous planning bid was withdrawn.

Redrow pulled its plans for 1,000 homes on the 329-acre (133-hectare) site at Chilton Woods, Sudbury, earlier this year.

Babergh District Council has sent a new development plan for the plot to the Planning Inspectorate.

The plan comes with a commitment to get a mix of homes, employment areas and a new community centre built there.

Lindsay Barker strategic director for the council, said the Chilton Woods scheme would "make a big contribution to a prosperous Sudbury".

The development plan makes a commitment to seek planning permission for the site.