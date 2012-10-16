Image caption The turbines began generating electricity in June 2011

New noise tests are being carried out on a Suffolk wind turbine where a statutory nuisance was recorded.

Campaigners in Kessingland said they had made 240 complaints about the noise at one of the village's two turbines.

Triodos Renewables, which operates the turbines, said it had already taken measures to reduce noise but would carry out a new four-week survey.

The firm said the results of the tests would be analysed independently, but it was complying with planning conditions.

The turbines, next to the A12 near Lowestoft, started operating in June 2011 and the firm said they generate enough electricity for 3,000 homes.

The Kessingland Wind Turbine Pressure Group is campaigning against the noise and said it was thinking of pursuing legal action.

Nuisance recorded

Image caption Sue Kershaw claimed her sleep has been affected by the turbines

Sue Kershaw, from the group, said: "We're still not getting sleep at nights depending on where the wind is blowing and last week it was horrendous.

"We have had four meetings with planners and the turbine company and we're all just a bit fed up with the meetings and we want some action."

Triodos said it carried out noise monitoring in three homes in June this year with Waveney District Council's environmental health officers.

The council recorded a statutory nuisance at one house on one occasion, but said it was not enough to merit an enforcement order.

Triodos said it found that light winds blowing in the direction of nearby homes did create some noise from the turbine and it had introduced measures to change the angle of the blades in those conditions.

A second phase of noise monitoring will take place at three properties and the results will be analysed.

The firm said it was complying with all the planning conditions set down by Waveney District Council.