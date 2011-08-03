Two 18-year-old men died when a car hit a tree after coming off a road in Suffolk.

The driver and the front seat passenger in the Audi A4 were killed in the crash on the A12 at Capel St Mary on Tuesday afternoon.

Two other teenagers travelling in the car were injured and taken to hospital.

In separate accident on Tuesday evening a man in his 20s was killed when his motorcycle hit the central reservation on the A11 at Barton Mills.