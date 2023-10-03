Swimming school submits plan for new pool in Crewe
A children's swimming school has applied for permission to expand its services and build a new pool in Crewe.
Aquadots Swim School operates in the Tamworth area of Staffordshire and caters for beginners, improvers and advanced swimmers.
Owners have submitted plans to Cheshire East Council to construct a pool at The Training Centre, located at the Wistaston Road Business Centre.
They said the pool would benefit thousands of children and families.
Their application stated the business had grown to teach more than 450 swimmers each week, supported by a team of 10 teachers and seven pool assistants.
The plan, set to be considered by the council after 25 October, includes a 12m x 6m, above-ground heated swimming pool and changing area, plus activity and training space, spectator area and an office, reception and communal area.
