Veterinary teaching hospital to open at Keele University
- Published
A new veterinary teaching hospital is set to open at Keele University.
Private practitioner Garden Vet was opening a new 20,000 sq ft teaching centre and practice in partnership with Keele, the university said.
The hospital, it added, would feature state-of-the-art equipment and virtual reality technology.
It said students would work with vets to provide 24-hour care for small animals.
The new teaching hospital is due to open at the Keele campus this autumn.
It will cater for students of the Harper and Keele Veterinary School, an institution under both Keele and Harper Adams universities that has worked closely with veterinary practices since welcoming students in 2020.
Students on the five-year veterinary medicine degree programme would gain clinical and professional experience in the new facility, according to the school.
Its head, Professor Matt Jones, said: "Students will be fully embedded in the clinical and business operations of the centre and are going to further benefit from advanced experimental learning and research through technology such as virtual reality and immersive simulations.
"The new development at Keele perfectly complements the extensive clinical skills, farm animal resources and expertise at Harper Adams University, providing students with the combined excellence of both institutions."
