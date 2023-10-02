Woman charged following fatal collision in Stretton
A woman has been charged following a fatal collision in Staffordshire.
Katie Westwood, 32, was a passenger in a car that crashed on Bitham Lane, Stretton in October last year. She died of her injuries.
Keavi Illsley, from Burton upon Trent, has been charged with causing death by driving without due care and attention while unfit through drink.
The 23-year-old is due before Stafford Crown Court on 16 October, Staffordshire Police said.
