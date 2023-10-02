Huge cannabis haul found in Hanley
Cannabis with an estimated street value of more than £2m has been found in Stoke-on-Trent.
More than 2,200 plants from which the class b drug is produced were discovered growing at two locations in Hanley, police have said.
The cultivations were found on Paxton Street and Regent Road.
Staffordshire Police officers said a specialist team was brought in to safely remove and destroy the crops.
