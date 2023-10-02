Huge cannabis haul found in Hanley

A cannabis cultivation in Stoke-on-TrentStaffordshire Police
The cannabis crops had a value of around £2.4m, said police.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of more than £2m has been found in Stoke-on-Trent.

More than 2,200 plants from which the class b drug is produced were discovered growing at two locations in Hanley, police have said.

The cultivations were found on Paxton Street and Regent Road.

Staffordshire Police officers said a specialist team was brought in to safely remove and destroy the crops.

