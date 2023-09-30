Blurton murder arrest after man dies from serious injuries
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man who was found seriously injured in Stoke-on-Trent.
Police and ambulance staff were called to the property on Garsdale Crescent, Blurton on Thursday at about 15:40 BST.
The man was taken to hospital and died on Friday, police said.
A 30-year-old woman, from Stoke-on-Trent, was initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
After his death, she was further arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail, detectives added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.