Biddulph play park closed after being vandalised
- Published
A playground has been closed on safety grounds after it was vandalised.
The park on Church Road in Biddulph has been damaged over a period of months, with safety matting ripped up and thrown around, according to a local councillor.
"It's now too dangerous to play," said Biddulph Town and District Councillor Jill Salt.
She said the play area was on a route police were patrolling due to anti-social behaviour.
"It's the only park in that particular area, the next one is a good mile and a half walk away, so it's a massive loss to the little people of Biddulph," Ms Salt added.
There was going to be investment in the playground, but the councillor said that was now in jeopardy.
"They'll make good the damage that has been done, but why would the district council make it better if what we've got already has been trashed?" she said.
