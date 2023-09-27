Wedgwood: Famous Staffordshire potter's name misspelt on sign
A road sign featuring a misspelling of potter Josiah Wedgwood's name was erected in Stoke-on-Trent.
The brown tourist sign is on the A53 at Etruria and directs people to the former Wedgwood and Doulton Outlet.
But Wedgwood was spelt with an extra "e", prompting a Staffordshire county councillor to say it would be amended.
Councillor David Williams said: "This looks to be an old sign, but as it is on the edge of our network we will look to get it rectified."
Josiah Wedgwood was born in Stoke-on-Trent in 1730, and was an innovative designer, a manufacturer of high-quality pottery and a campaigner for social reform.
A sculpture of him that was mistakenly demolished during roadworks in the city is expected to be rebuilt by the end of the year.
