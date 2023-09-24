Candlelit vigil held in Stonnall for man killed in dog attack
About 500 people attended a candlelit vigil following the death of a man who was attacked by two dogs.
The crowd gathered at Stonnall Playing Field on Saturday evening to remember Ian Price who was attacked by suspected American bully XLs in the Staffordshire village on 14 September.
Friend David Turner said the vigil was "a sign of solidarity for Ian".
The Diocese of Lichfield said the church would be there for the family if they needed support.
More than £20,000 has so far been raised through an online fundraising page for Mr Price's relatives.
Mr Turner said "nobody's a stranger" in Stonnall. "Because of that, I think the vigil is something that was a natural progression for any tragic event like this," he said.
He described Mr Price as "everybody's friend".
"He was one of those people, through Covid for example he would be visiting people with little gift packs and goodie bags and supplies and essentials.
"That's the kind of person he was. This is why this is even more of a shock than it happening to anybody else because he was such a well respected and liked member [of the community]."
Rural Dean of Lichfield Lynn McKeon said that last week a condolence book was set up in the local church, St Peter's.
Rev McKeon, a priest in charge of Gentleshaw and Farewell parishes, stated: "The church is going to be there for [the family]... if they need that help.
"It's a very close-knit community," she said.
Shortly after Mr Price's death, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to ban American bully XL dogs.
A 30-year-old man from the Lichfield area who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter was later released on conditional bail.
He had initially been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control, causing injury.
