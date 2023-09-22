Camra launch scheme to protect historic pubs
The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) and a public body have joined forces in the wake of the Crooked House fire and demolition to ensure pubs of value that are at risk are properly protected.
The sloping pub in Himley, near Dudley, was destroyed in an arson attack and demolished without full permission.
Camra and the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) have drawn up a target list of suitable heritage pubs.
They will be examined to see if and how they can be protected.
Residents are being encouraged to submit pubs they believe are of historical significance through the WMCA's website and the public's recommendations will also be looked at on a case-by-case basis.
One of the pubs identified is The New Inns, in Erdington, Birmingham, where regulars are campaigning to save the pub from development.
Options include heritage listing, asset of community value listing, or community ownership.
Campaigner Sam Hodgins, who said he was talking on behalf of pub-goers at The New Inns and the community of Erdington and beyond, stated: "The pub does a lot for sports teams, local charities.
"It's a meeting place. Erdington's lost, I believe, eight pubs in five years, so the community wanna see The New Inns retained as a pub."
West Midlands mayor Andy Street said: "We believe we have already identified some of the most at-risk historical pubs in the region, but we need people to make their recommendations to us to ensure we are helping to protect the right venues."
