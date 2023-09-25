Construction to begin on Longton Library refurbishment
Construction work is set to begin on the refurbishment of a library.
The work on Longton Library starts on Monday after a successful bid of £300,000 of funding from Arts Council England's Library Improvement Fund.
Work will include a new children's area, study areas, redecoration and new lighting.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council said it came after the relocation of Bentilee Library, with the new City Central library soon to be opened.
Significant works at Stoke Library will start in 2024, with printing improvements to be made across all six library sites.
Councillor Jane Ashworth, leader of Stoke-on-Trent City Council, said: "We are continuing to make our libraries more visible and accessible for readers of all abilities as well as opening the doors wider for community activities in these spaces.
"The refurbishment of Longton Library will be completed in three phases across a five-month period, so we ask visitors to bear with us and to expect some temporary disruptions but we will keep everyone updated in good time, so they can access library services at our other sites, if required."
