Starstruck Staffordshire comedian in Expendables 4 movie
- Published
A Staffordshire comedian said he was "starstruck" to be chosen to appear in the new Expendables 4 film, opposite Sylvester Stallone.
Cokey Falkow landed the role after auditioning for an unnamed role and had to drop plans for a wedding anniversary break to shoot his scenes.
He said Stallone was "just so generous and kind" and filmed an anniversary message for his wife.
He said he later told himself: "I don't think anyone will believe me."
Mr Falkow said he filmed his audition at home and afterwards "carried on with my life".
Two days before he and his wife were due to go away to the "fancy hotel" where they had been married he said he got a call inviting him down to London.
When he learned what the project was, he said: "That changes things."
Mr Falkow said: "I didn't really know what to expect really, because they're just huge movie stars."
Normally, he said he very rarely got starstruck, "but when it's Stallone, it's just mad".
'Toothpick arms'
The pair filmed opposite each other for five days and he described the Rambo and Rocky star as "the sweetest, nicest guy".
He said Stallone was "quite loose with the lines and the character" and it was "just amazing to watch his process."
He said some discount Stallone as an actor because of the way he speaks and his physique, but said he found him to be "highly intelligent".
Acting alongside Stallone, Staffordshire strongman Eddie Hall and Jason Statham also made him aware of his own physique.
"I felt tiny, I felt like I had toothpick arms," he said.
All is forgiven
Because of the Hollywood strikes, he was unable to appear at the film's premier and acting work is on hold for now.
He has gone back to performing in stand-up and said his monthly appearances in Stafford had been "an absolute lifesaver".
But he said his wife forgave him as soon as she got the video message from Stallone, which referenced her childhood nickname - Frambo.