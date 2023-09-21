Stoke-on-Trent school in lockdown after intruder attack
A secondary school went into lockdown after a pupil was attacked when young intruders entered the site.
Police said the trespassers, a boy and girl, got into The Discovery Academy in Stoke-on-Trent on Thursday morning.
Two teenagers have been arrested following the incident that occurred shortly after 09:00 BST.
The attacked pupil, a boy aged 15, was treated for minor injuries, Staffordshire Police said.
He did not require hospital care, the force added.
A spokesperson for the school said the matter was "dealt with immediately" by staff, and police were informed the intruders had left the premises.
But a statement from the school explained that "lockdown procedures" were enacted as the pair then appeared "outside the school gates" and "tried to get back on site".
The injured pupil was being supported by their mother and school staff, the spokesperson said.
A 17-year-old boy, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of assault, police said, while a 13-year-old girl, also from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm.
Both remained in custody while inquiries continued, police added.
The school spokesperson said: "We would advise that this is now a matter for the police and would ask for restrain on comments via social media, which could be detrimental to any course of action which Staffordshire Police may take."
