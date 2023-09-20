Tamworth by-election 2023: The candidates standing
- Published
A by-election will take place in Tamworth on 19 October following the resignation of MP Chris Pincher.
The former Conservative deputy whip was elected to the seat with a majority of more than 19,000 in 2019.
However, he resigned after losing an appeal against a proposed Commons suspension for drunkenly groping two men.
Nominations closed on 22 September, and these candidates have declared their intention to replace Mr Pincher.
Robert Bilcliff, UKIP
The UK Independence Party (UKIP) have selected Robert Bilcliff as their candidate.
In a Facebook post to announce his selection, Mr Bilcliff said he supported his party's manifesto which includes "free speech, defeating the Woke madness, scrapping ULEZ and stopping uncontrolled immigration and the indoctrination of our children".
Andrew Cooper, Conservative
The Conservative Party has chosen Andrew Cooper, a councillor in Tamworth since 2021, to contest the vote.
Mr Cooper, who was raised on a council estate in the town and served in the Army, said: "I want to represent Tamworth in parliament to ensure that the voices of our community are heard loud and clear."
Ian Cooper, Reform UK
Business, sales and marketing director Ian Cooper will represent Reform UK in the poll.
The Tamworth resident said: "Reform UK offers something fresh and new, with a positive vision of the UK, and a true alternative way forward."
The parliamentary candidate is also standing as borough councillor in the Amington by-election, on 5 October.
Sarah Edwards, Labour
Union organiser and former NHS governor Sarah Edwards has been selected to stand for the Labour Party.
"I've been speaking to residents for a long time and I'm hearing the same thing. People are tired of the scandal and sleaze, they just want a hard-working MP who has a track record of delivery," she said.
Howling Laud Hope, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
The party's current leader Alan "Howling Laud" Hope will contest the seat for his group.
Dr Sue Howarth, Green Party
Green party members have selected Dr Sue Howarth, a biologist and former university lecturer who previously chaired the Royal Society of Biology in the West Midlands.
She said: "If elected... I would be another Green voice at the heart of Westminster to back up the fantastic work already being done by Caroline Lucas MP."
Peter Longman, Independent
Peter Longman will contest the election as an independent candidate.
Ashlea Simon, Britain First
Britain First chairman and Salford resident Ashlea Simon will contest the seat on behalf of her party.
She said: "We will deport every foreign criminal, every illegal immigrant, we will send back every boat, we will put British people first in every circumstance."
Sunny Virk, Liberal Democrat
Barrister and mediator Sunny Virk, who grew up in the Midlands, will stand for the Liberal Democrats.
"I know from speaking to residents that they are deeply angry," he said. "During this campaign I will hold the Conservatives to account for their failings and make sure I fight for every vote."
