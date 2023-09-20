Stoke-on-Trent Wedgwood sculpture to be rebuilt by end of year
- Published
A sculpture that was mistakenly demolished during roadworks in Stoke-on-Trent is expected to be rebuilt by the end of the year.
The statue of local manufacturing magnate Josiah Wedgwood was knocked down in Festival Park in February.
Council leader Jane Ashworth said a list of protected art works was being made to avoid a similar incident.
"We can't have politicians interfering with routine operational matters like knocking down a statue, because we aren't the right people to do that," Labour councillor Ms Ashworth told BBC Radio Stoke.
She added that a company had been found to remake some of the bricks damaged in the demolition, but she did not know the cost.
"I think we should get things moving before Christmas," Ms Ashworth said.
The Wedgwood statue had been in Festival Park since 2009.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk