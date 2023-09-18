Family pay tribute to biker who died in Abbots Bromley crash
Tributes have been paid to an elderly man who died after the motorbike he was riding crashed with a coach carrying schoolchildren.
Emlyn Stayte, 78, was airlifted to hospital after the crash at about 08:20 BST on 4 September near Abbots Bromley.
Mr Stayte, from Rugeley, Staffordshire, died the next day as a result of his injuries, police said.
His family described him as a "dearly loved husband" and "a lifelong motorcyclist".
Staffordshire Police said the family continued to be supported by specially-trained officers.
Anyone with information or footage of the events is asked to contact the force.
