Ian Price: Fundraiser for dog attack victim reaches nearly £20,000
- Published
A fundraiser for the family of a man killed by two suspected American bully XL dogs has reached nearly £20,000.
Ian Price, 52, died in hospital after being attacked by the dogs in Stonnall in Staffordshire, on Thursday.
He was described as a "pillar of the community" and "devoted" husband and father-of-two in a tribute by a friend.
A book of condolences has opened at St Peter's Church in Stonnall, to enable members of the community to leave messages for Mr Price's family.
An open church service for people to lay tributes and pay their respects had been held at the church on Saturday afternoon.
More than 800 people have so far donated to a JustGiving page, set up to support Aston Villa fan Mr Price's family, including his wife and two children.
Anonymous tributes on the page described him as an "incredibly popular" and "well-liked" resident, as well as a "loving and doting" husband and father,
In an update on behalf of Mr's Price's family, his friend Rob Ellwood said he wanted to thank those who had attended the church service and had signed the book of condolences.
"You have done yourselves proud showing your respects and as a community we will come together to do as much as we can to help and support," he wrote on the page.
A 30-year-old man from the Lichfield area who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has since been released on conditional bail.
He had initially been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control, causing injury.
Staffordshire Police said the arrested man had been interviewed several times and had been released, pending further inquiries.
The force said it was also aware of footage of the fatal dog attack circulating on social media and urged people not to share the video.
On Friday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to ban American bully XL dogs following the incident.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk