Man bailed after fatal Stonnall American bully XL attack
- Published
A man has been bailed over an attack in which a man was killed by two suspected American bully XLs.
Ian Price, 52, died in hospital after being attacked by the dogs in Stonnall, near Walsall, Staffordshire, on Thursday afternoon.
A 30-year-old man, from the Lichfield area, arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has now been released on conditional bail.
On Friday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to ban American bully XL dogs.
The UK's chief veterinary officer said on Saturday there would not be a cull of American bully XLs as a result of new laws being introduced.
Staffordshire Police said the arrested man had been interviewed a number of times and had been released pending further inquiries.
The force added: "Our investigation continues at pace as we try to understand more about events leading up to this horrendous attack."
On Friday, the force said officers had spoken to the dog owner on two previous occasions after being called to incidents in the area.
He had initially been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control, causing injury.
Police previously said it was understood the dogs were bully XLs, but further tests were being carried out to determine their breed.
One of the dogs died after being restrained and the other died after an injection was given by a vet, police said.
The attack happened in Main Street at about 15:15 BST on Thursday.
Members of the public tried to help Mr Price and attempted to get the dogs off him.
Meanwhile, children at nearby St Peter's Primary Academy were stopped from leaving for several hours for safety reasons.
One of the dogs was captured outside, while the other was contained in the owner's flat.
