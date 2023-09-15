Netherton bakery plant fire: More than 100 firefighters tackle blaze

Smoke seen billowing from the siteWest Midlands Fire Service
The fire is believed to have spread from the first floor

More than 100 firefighters have been tackling a large fire at bakery processing plant.

Crews were called to Crackley Way, in Netherton, in the West Midlands, at about 12:00 BST to reports of a fire on the first floor.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported, West Midlands Fire Service said.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the site and Pear Tree Lane was shut as crews tried to extinguish the blaze.

Police, ambulance, the local council and site representatives were at the scene and advised people to avoid the area.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the site
Nearby Pear Tree Lane was closed due to the blaze

