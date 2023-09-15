Tribute to cyclist, 13, killed in lorry crash in Burton-upon-Trent
The family of a 13-year-old cyclist, who died after being hit by a lorry, have been left devastated by his death.
Hussein Quig-Diop was riding his bike to school in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, when he was struck on Wednesday morning.
His family said he will be missed more than can be put into words and called him a precious son and friend to many.
The lorry driver was treated for shock and is helping with inquiries, police said.
Hussein's family thanked the community for love and support.
"He's now the brightest star in the sky alongside his big brother Reagan." they said.
"We understand the distress caused by this tragic event for those closest to Hussein, and those who saw what happened," said Staffordshire Police.
Witnesses or anyone with CCTV and dashcam footage have been asked to contact the force.
The crash happened at the junction of Shobnall Road and Wellington Street.
