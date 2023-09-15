Man attacked by two dogs near school in Stonnall dies
- Published
A man left in a critical condition after being seriously injured in an attack by two dogs has died.
The attack happened outside Main Street, Stonnall, near Walsall, on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and was confirmed dead, emergency services said.
A man, 30, from Lichfield was arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control.
A West Midlands ambulance service (WMAS) spokesman said: "Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.
"Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed as deceased."
The attack took place at about 15:15 BST. Members of the public tried to help the victim and attempted to get the dogs off him.
Meanwhile, children at nearby St Peter's Primary Academy were stopped from leaving for "safety reasons".
One of the dogs was contained outside, while the other was contained in the owner's flat.
On Thursday, police said the breed of the animals was still being established.
A 63-year-old local resident and dog walker told the Press Association she saw the air ambulance land in a local park and said the centre of the village had been shut.
"We are all a bit shook-up," she said.
"As dog walkers here, we all know each other. When we realised that something horrific had happened we all spoke to each other and nobody knew who it was," she added.
A recent dog attack on an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham has sparked debate about banning certain dog breeds.
The girl and two men were set upon by an American bully XL outside shops in Bordesley Green on 9 September.
While the breeds of the two dogs who killed the man in Stonnall is currently not known, Home Secretary Suella Braverman has called for the American bully XL to be outlawed.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk