Stonnall dog attack: Man left seriously hurt
- Published
A man was left seriously hurt when he was attacked by two dogs.
Members of the public tried to help as the victim was attacked outside a property in Main Street, Stonnall, near Walsall, Staffordshire Police said.
Some children were stopped by officers leaving nearby St Peter's Primary Academy for "safety reasons", the force added.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the attack at about 15:15 BST on Thursday.
A 30-year-old man, from Lichfield, was arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control.
Police said they were attempting to establish the dogs' breeds.
The people who came to the victim's aid had tried to get the dogs off him.
They contained one of them outside, while the other was contained in the owner's flat, officers added.
The children at the primary school were allowed to go home after the incident.
A 63-year-old local resident and dog walker told the Press Association she saw the air ambulance land in a local park and said the centre of the village had been shut down.
"We are all a bit shook-up," she said.
"The police came and the centre of the village was completely closed to cars and pedestrians.
"As dog walkers here, we all know each other. When we realised that something horrific had happened we all spoke to each other and nobody knew who it was."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk