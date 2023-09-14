Labour candidate for by-election confirmed
Sarah Edwards has been confirmed as the candidate who will represent Labour in the upcoming by-election in Tamworth.
It follows the resignation of Chris Pincher, who stepped down after losing his appeal against a proposed commons suspension for drunkenly groping two men.
Ms Edwards, a former NHS governor, currently works as a union organiser.
The poll is expected to take place on 19 October.
She said: "Public service runs through my family. My dad was an English teacher and my mum and brother work in the NHS.
"I know what public service looks like and I'll work tirelessly for the people of Tamworth.
"Labour would rebuild pride in Tamworth and the villages and l'll deliver the fresh start Tamworth and the villages need."
The Conservatives have chosen Andrew Cooper to contest the vote.
"I want to represent Tamworth in Parliament to ensure that the voices of our community are heard loud and clear." he said.
"Whether it's fighting for better local services, securing more jobs, or making sure our children inherit a town even better than the one we know, I am committed to delivering real results for Tamworth."
Reform UK announced businessman Ian Cooper as their candidate on Monday.
Richard Kingstone, a Tamworth Borough Council councillor, is to stand for the Independent party.
The Liberal Democrats have chosen barrister Sunny Virk.
