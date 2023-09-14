Man held after violence at Crooked House site
A man has been arrested after violence broke out at the site of the demolished Crooked House.
Officers were called after a man and woman who had been assaulted got into a car and hit a woman as they tried to leave on Saturday night.
The pair then drove away but contacted police about what happened.
A 57-year-old man from West Bromwich was held on suspicion of assault and criminal damage. He has been released on bail while inquiries continue.
Another man, aged in his 40s, from the Sandwell area, was voluntarily interviewed about what happened, Staffordshire Police added.
The Himley Road site has been a centre for several protests and gatherings since the legendary sloping pub was destroyed in an arson attack and demolished without full permission.
Campaigners devastated at its demise named the site Camp Wonky but tensions boiled over at the weekend, witnesses said.
The woman who was hit by the car was not seriously hurt while the woman who was in the car was taken to hospital but later discharged.
Detectives were still speaking to people involved and continuing investigations in the area, the force said.
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of arson following the fire at the Crooked House.
The pub, known for its sloping walls and floor due to mining subsidence in the area, was bought from Marston's by ATE Farms Limited in July.
South Staffordshire Council has said matters have been referred to its legal team with the view of taking enforcement action.
