Woman held over manslaughter after man dies in Stoke-on-Trent
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of a man in Stoke-on-Trent.
The victim, 34, was confirmed dead at a house in Eastfield Drive, Hanley, at about 02:05 BST on Wednesday, police said.
Paramedics and police were called to reports that the man was in cardiac arrest.
The 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remained in custody.
On Wednesday, Staffordshire Police said the man's death was being treated as "unexpected".
The woman, from Stoke-on-Trent, was initially arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.
Another woman, aged 43, also from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and released on bail.
